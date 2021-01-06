Baby New Year meets grandmother in Ridge Meadows Hospital ICU – a day before she passes away

Archer Reid was born at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021

Archer Reid with his mother Sarah Reid. (The Reid family/Special to The News)

Baby Archer had his own ideas about entering the world on New Year’s Day, just in time to meet his grandmother who passed away one day later at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Archer Reid was born at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1 – the first baby to be born at the hospital for the New Year.

His parents, Sarah and Garrett Reid were thrilled, not only to welcome their new bundle of joy, who was 53 centimetres long and weighed 3.465 kilograms, but also because hospital staff allowed them to don scrubs and bring Archer to the intensive care unit on the third floor of the hospital where his grandmother, Carole Reid, had been battling Stage 4 breast cancer.

“It was pretty amazing,” Sarah said from her Maple Ridge home, where her family was spending time with their new addition.

Reid and her husband had arrived at the local hospital at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Doctors were intending to induce labour in the hopes that Carole would be able to see Archer before she passed.

There are multiple reasons why labour can be induced for a pregnant mother, Mom explained. This isn’t a common one.

An elective induction – when labour is induced without a medical reason – can be undertaken at 39 weeks into the pregnancy, according to HealthLinkBC.

Reid got the go ahead from doctors at around 4 p.m. at 38 weeks and six days.

However, Archer refused to be born according to plan.

“We were at about six centimetres (cervical dilation) from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m.,” explained Reid. For most full-term babies, the cervix should be open to about 10 centimetres.

“And his arms were above his head. So, his elbows were up and so he wouldn’t go down any further,” Mom said.

Then his heart rate started to drop, forcing doctors to call in the team to perform a C-section.

“We were making bets on whether he would be born in 2020, or 2021,” laughed Reid.

“It looks like my husband won. I thought he would be born a lot sooner. I thought he would be born naturally,” she said.

“He came into the world with a big bang. He wanted to do it on his own, the way he wanted to do it. He did not want anyone telling him how,” added Reid.

Archer, who was named by both of his grandfathers, means bowman or a person who excels at archery, and compliments his father’s name, Garrett, that means to lead with spears.

”My husband would be the spear and he would be the Archer,” explained Reid, noting that her husband liked the name because an archer can’t be an archer without a bow, one is tied to the other.

Archer was also welcomed into the family by his three older siblings: Nathaniel Harman, 11, who is turning 12 in June, Ava Harman, 10, who is turning 11 in April, and Jennifer Reid, who just turned 10.

Sarah and Garrett were completely surprised that Archer was the first baby born at Ridge Meadows Hospital for 2021.

“He took so long too,” said Reid of the birth.

“I think that he had his own way of coming. We did have this plan and none of it happened. He came to this world in a big bang in 2021,” said Reid.

Carole Reid, born in 1960, passed away at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Sarah, Garrett, and Archer visited Carole in the ICU at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. They were able to spend about an hour with her, thanks, said Reid, to the amazing team at the hospital.

“She woke up, she looked at him, she said ‘I love you,’ and she said ‘I love you’ to my husband,” said Reid.

Carole had seven grandchildren, including Archer and Lincoln, who was born to Garrett’s sister only two weeks earlier.

“Her grandkids meant everything to her. She was amazing,” said Sarah.

Archer Reid with his father Garrett Reid. (The Reid family/Special to The News)

Archer Reid with his siblings – Ava Harman, 10, who is turning 11 in April, Nathaniel Harman, 11, who is turning 12 in June, and Jennifer Reid, who just turned 10. . (The Reid family/Special to The News)

Carole Reid, Archer’s grandmother, passed away the day after she met her newest grandchild. (The Reid family/Special to The News)