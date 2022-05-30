Back to normal for Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Gary Bizzo has just been appointed executive director of the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has a new person in charge of events and membership.

Martie Gemby is the new new administration and engagement coordinator with the chamber.

“Martie brings a fresh approach and an eagerness to help us make some exciting new changes to the membership experience to be rolled out in the very near future,” said Gary Bizzo, the chamber’s new executive director.

Bizzo was also happy to announce that the office is now fully staffed and back to normal operations.

Office hours have been altered and the chamber will now be open from 8-4 p.m. on weekdays. From 1-4 p.m. no appointments will be necessary to enter the office. All other times clients must book an appointment.

The weekly newsletter is set to resume again on Thursday, June 2, and the next mixer event is going to be held on Thursday, June 23 at the office, from 5-7 p.m. at 11777 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

“I am very pleased to meet you by appointment to discuss any concerns,” said Bizzo.

For more information call 604-457-4599.

