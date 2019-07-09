An upcoming sale of baked goods and crafts will benefit the Starfish Pack Program. (THE NEWS files)

Bake sale to benefit Starfish Pack program

Program sends food home for kids in need

The Starfish Pack Program, which sends food home on weekends with hungry children, will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser.

The craft and bake sale will be held on July 27 at unit 3-11860, 201th Street in Maple Ridge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fundraiser has been organized by a group of senior citizens living in the Westside Court townhouse complex.

“Many of us having a soft heart and passion for the need to feed children in our own community,” said event organizer Cheryl Schmidt.

The sale is being supported by the Burnett Fellowship Church, whose congregation has been a key fundraiser and provided volunteers to help run the Starfish Pack Program.

The program sends children in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools home with a pack of meals and nutritious snacks for the weekend. It launched in September 2016 and there are now 109 children who need a pack. The cost is $525 per child for a year.

 


