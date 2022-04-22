Ball hockey season begins with carnival in Maple Ridge

Players will have an opportunity to dunk their coaches on the opening day of the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association season. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association is holding a carnival to mark the opening day of the season this Saturday, April 23.

The main draw will be the dunk tank, where players of all levels will be able to dunk their coaches.

There will be carnival games, youth activities, and an orange ball toss.

For parents there will be a 50/50 and raffle baskets up for grabs.

The association is asking all participants to bring non-perishable food items with them to donate to the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Opening Day for the Renegades will be taking place from 8-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Cam Neely Arena in Planet Ice, 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge.

