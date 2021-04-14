Bat Packs are the newest addition to the FVRL Playground, and have everything you need to learn more about bats, and track them in your neighbourhood. (FVRL image)

Bat Packs are the newest addition to the FVRL Playground, and have everything you need to learn more about bats, and track them in your neighbourhood. (FVRL image)

Bat Packs at Fraser Valley libraries come with echometer to track bats

Packs are the newest part of the FVRL Playground inventory

Become a backyard ‘bativist’ when you borrow a Bat Pack, the newest Playground lending experience at Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL).

B.C. bats contribute to the Fraser Valley economy and biodiversity, however most people know little about them.

FVRL’s Bat Packs provide a unique opportunity to dispel myths and cultivate community understanding, appreciation and support for local bats through citizen science opportunities. Each pack contains the B.C. Bat Friendly Communities Guide, a bat identification book and a Bat Echometer detector that when plugged into a mobile device with internet connection allows the user to locate bats near them, listen to their vocalizations and find out what species they are.

“One of the cornerstones of FVRL’s strategic plan is to build strong community partnerships,” says Gayle Martin, FVRL board chair. “We are proud to be supported by the B.C. Government and partnered with Community Bat Programs of B.C. to enhance our local community’s knowledge and bat conservation efforts.”

The Bat Packs were partially funded through a provincial government grant to support public libraries to enhance digital programs, expand online services and increase access to new technologies.

“Public Libraries deliver a wide range of learning opportunities that benefit people in communities across B.C., and the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s Bat Packs are a great example,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This is such an innovative use of funding that brings technology and nature together to connect people in the community to learn, explore and be entertained.”

FVRL’s Playground is a specially curated collection of non-traditional lending items and in-library experiences that support STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). “Our Bat Packs highlight the science and technology fundamentals of STEAM, and supports digital and traditional literacy skills and beyond,” says Scott Hargrove, FVRL’s CEO. “We hope our customers use these packs, and skills to engage in conserving local bats and preserving their habitats thus helping our communities to become bat-friendly.”

Visit www.fvrl.ca to learn more about the Bat Packs and The Playground collection. Connect and engage with FVRL on social by searching ReadLearnPlay on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

READ MORE: FVRL launches online library cards

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge high school adding a spring to their step

Just Posted

Bat Packs are the newest addition to the FVRL Playground, and have everything you need to learn more about bats, and track them in your neighbourhood. (FVRL image)
Bat Packs at Fraser Valley libraries come with echometer to track bats

Packs are the newest part of the FVRL Playground inventory

Online guide expected to make applying for building permits easier. (The News files)
City of Maple Ridge launches new building permit application tool

Users can print or save their results for easy access

Dogs big and small on the patio at Witchcraft Beer Market and Bistro. (City of Maple Ridge/Youtube)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge businesses embrace new dog friendly pilot project

Pets can come onto a patio at a restaurant or enter participating retail spaces

A photo submitted to municipal staff on April 6 showing a beaver dam southwest of Chester Street. The drainage issues on the south side of the highway are the responsibility of CP Rail, as they own the property. Photo courtesy of the District of Mission.
Delegation of Silverdale farmers say land continually floods along Lougheed Highway

Beaver dams, siltation, fallen trees, bad ditching is sinking crops next to recently widened highway

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

Most Read