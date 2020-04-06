BC Cowboy Hall of Fame: Allison Everett (White) honoured as Builder of Western Culture

Allison grew up in Maple Ridge riding both English and Western style

Former Maple Ridge resident, Allison Everett, will be enshrined in the 2020 class of the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame in the Builder of Western Culture category.

She was scheduled to be inducted March 20 at the Kamloops Cowboy Festival, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will have to wait a little while to be honoured by her peers.

Allison Everett (White) likely learned to ride horses before she could even walk.

Her parents Doug (2011 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee) and Dianne White, had a family that focused on horses, so Allison and sister Kirsty grew up with it in their blood.

Since a young girl Allison had a calm handle on a horse, a quiet nature, natural abilities and skill that drove her for a lifetime of success with horses.

In fact Allison, at three or four years old, showed a young horse at the PNE. She grew up in Maple Ridge riding both English and Western, and began showing horses.

Her family moved to 150 Mile House in 1974 where they raised roping stock, trained horses and held various functions throughout the year at both their indoor and outdoor arenas. The two girls started roping and barrel racing.

With the loss of their mother when Allison was 14, the girls had to travel the rodeo circuit and train their own horses while their dad looked after the ranch.

After high school Allison attended Central Rocky Mountain Region College Rodeo, in Casper Wyoming where she was successful in both her education and rodeo. Now a teacher (librarian) back in Williams Lake, Allison continues to rodeo, train horses, raise roping stock, put on clinics and give lessons.

She offers her arena to anyone wanting to learn. Allison is, or has been a volunteer and/or director for numerous organizations such as the BC Rodeo Association, Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club, BC Little Britches Association, Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, and the Williams Lake Stampede Queens Committee to name a few.

Allison has won an estimated 56 saddles, a pick-up truck, and numerous buckles and trophies. She still competes in team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, or hazing in the steer wrestling event. She has also instilled the love for horses and rodeo in her son Brock, who she taught to ride, rope and has helped him to be successful in rodeo.

Allison is an inspiration to others and is continually giving back to the sport of rodeo.

History provided by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin

