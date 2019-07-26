BC Games has all social media platforms covered

Engagement through social media is important component.

From Facebook to Twitter and Instagram, volunteers will start posting information in the lead up to the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, taking place July 23-26. (Instagram)

When the first BC Summer Games took place in Penticton in 1978, social media wasn’t even a thought in most anyone’s mind.

But now, engagement through social media is an important component to the success of any event.

The BC Games Society recognizes this and has all the digital platforms covered, said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

READ ALSO: Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.

From Facebook to Twitter and Instagram, volunteers will start posting information in the lead-up to the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, taking place July 23-26.

Once the Games are underway, people can regularly check in to the various social media platforms for pictures, videos, competition and Games’ results and schedules.

All Games information is available now on the BC Games website: www.bcgames.org.

Information about the Maple Ridge Games can be found from the Games menu, then BC Summer Games – or www.bcsummergames.ca.

There is only basic information in this section currently as the volunteers are just getting into place themselves, said Noble.

More information will be added in the fall and then things will really start to ramp up.

The BC Games Society has plans to hold several community engagement campaigns to get people excited about the upcoming sporting competition.

There will be a community awareness event in January, said Noble.

“The purpose is to build excitement in the community about the Games and launch volunteer recruitment,” said Noble.

Around 3,000 volunteers are required to make the Games a success, she said.

Another exciting event to look forward to comes in April 2020.

“There will be a torch-lighting ceremony in April – no date or location are determined yet. But this is the 100-day countdown to the Games,” she said.

The BC Games website itself offers plenty of information for parents and athletes about lodging, expectations of the athletes, schedules, sporting events, qualifications and more.

“We also have ongoing social media accounts which will be managed by the local volunteers as we get closer to the Games,” said Noble.

Check them out at:

www.facebook.com/BCGamesSociety/

https://twitter.com/BCGames1

https://www.instagram.com/bcgames1/

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lower Mainland firefighter carrying a huge weight
Next story
White Rock Craft Beer Festival breweries confirmed

Just Posted

BC Games has all social media platforms covered

Engagement through social media is important component.

Summer Games a springboard for alumni like LeBlanc

Soccer to be played on field named after her.

Get your rainbow on for the fourth annual Pride in the Park

The family-friendly event takes place July 28

ARMS concerned about trash in the Alouette

Pamphlet to raise awareness on keeping Alouette River clean

Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games opening ceremony could draw 8,000

Province divided into eight zones, with estimated 2,800 athletes.

Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at city hall.

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Auxiliary police officer charged after cyclist hit in Vancouver

Special Const. Michael Mazziotti is accused of driving without due care and attention

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Most Read