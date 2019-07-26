BC Games has all social media platforms covered

From Facebook to Twitter and Instagram, volunteers will start posting information in the lead up to the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, taking place July 23-26. (Instagram)

When the first BC Summer Games took place in Penticton in 1978, social media wasn’t even a thought in most anyone’s mind.

But now, engagement through social media is an important component to the success of any event.

The BC Games Society recognizes this and has all the digital platforms covered, said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

From Facebook to Twitter and Instagram, volunteers will start posting information in the lead-up to the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, taking place July 23-26.

Once the Games are underway, people can regularly check in to the various social media platforms for pictures, videos, competition and Games’ results and schedules.

All Games information is available now on the BC Games website: www.bcgames.org.

Information about the Maple Ridge Games can be found from the Games menu, then BC Summer Games – or www.bcsummergames.ca.

There is only basic information in this section currently as the volunteers are just getting into place themselves, said Noble.

More information will be added in the fall and then things will really start to ramp up.

The BC Games Society has plans to hold several community engagement campaigns to get people excited about the upcoming sporting competition.

There will be a community awareness event in January, said Noble.

“The purpose is to build excitement in the community about the Games and launch volunteer recruitment,” said Noble.

Around 3,000 volunteers are required to make the Games a success, she said.

Another exciting event to look forward to comes in April 2020.

“There will be a torch-lighting ceremony in April – no date or location are determined yet. But this is the 100-day countdown to the Games,” she said.

The BC Games website itself offers plenty of information for parents and athletes about lodging, expectations of the athletes, schedules, sporting events, qualifications and more.

“We also have ongoing social media accounts which will be managed by the local volunteers as we get closer to the Games,” said Noble.

Check them out at:

• www.facebook.com/BCGamesSociety/

• https://twitter.com/BCGames1

• https://www.instagram.com/bcgames1/



