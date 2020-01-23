BC Summer Games organizers to hold big volunteer drive Saturday

Save On Foods locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have info booths

From left school board trustee Colette Trudeau, Maple Ridge Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games vice president Tom Bowen, president and CEO of the BC Summer Games Society Alison Noble, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games president Mike Keenan and Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare with the BC Summer Games flag that will be hanging outside city hall for the games that begin July 23, 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) The BC Summer Games will be held in Maple Ridge, July 23-26

The biggest local sporting event of the summer is looking for a couple thousand helping hands.

Organizers for the upcoming BC Summer Games will be hosting volunteer drives at local Save on Foods locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this Saturday (Jan 25).

Stores at Meadowvale Shopping Centre, Valley Fair Mall, Westgate Shopping Centre and the location at 23981 Dewdney Trunk Rd will have sign-up booths for anyone interested in getting involved.

Gay Conn, director of protocol for the BC Summer Games, said they are looking for approximately 2,800 volunteers to make sure the games run smoothly.

Directors and committee members will be on hand at all the locations to talk about the various roles they are looking to fill.

Conn said the events will need hosts to guide and assist visitors, medal presenters, people to set-up and take down stages for medal presentations, drivers for the visiting athletes and coaches, food services people, technology experts who can set up PA systems and AV equipment and some security personnel.

Whatever your skillset is, chances are the Games can use you.

“There are a huge variety of different tasks,” Conn said.

“And it’s very important that we fill these roles. The games will hopefully create a legacy moving forward and our hope is we can help future athletes achieve their dreams.”

Those interested in chipping in who can not attend the drive can also sign up at bcsummergames.ca.

The Games will be held July 23-26.



