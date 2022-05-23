BC Tech Leaders Raise Funds and Awareness for STEM Education

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science support education programs and opportunities in 13 regions across BC and Yukon to nurture, inspire and elevate youth.

BC’s tech leaders are Sweatin’ for Science this month to raise funds and awareness for science education.

AbCellera, Genome BC, Aspect Biosystems, Xenon, Alyssa B Events, Blackbird Interactive, Marr Media, Science Fair Foundation BC, Evonik Lipo-Zooms, StandardFusion, Life Sciences BC, Jam PR and NR Pinnacle are among the teams who are logging their kilometres and collecting donations. This initiative funds intentional programs and services to provide equity of access to technology, fund educational workshops, mentorship programming and awards for youth in BC and Yukon.

“For almost a decade, AbCellerites have enthusiastically logged kilometres for the Science Fair Fun Run and Sweatin’ for Science alongside members of BC’s vibrant tech and life sciences sector. We are proud to continue our support to the Science Fair Foundation BC as the presenting sponsor for Sweatin’ for Science. By sharing our passion for STEM, inspiring students to research new ideas, and supporting science fairs, we can all contribute to developing the next generation of innovators in our community,” said Véronique Lecault, Ph.D., Co-founder and COO of AbCellera.

As a part of the challenge, participants clock kilometres while doing a variety of activities, from running, dancing and walking to rock climbing, paddle boarding and cycling and they can ask their workplace, friends and family members to pledge money to reach their fundraising and activity goals.

The Science Fair Foundation BC has set a fundraising goal of $100,000 but they need donations from the public to make that a reality. Supporters can donate to the cause as a whole or to an individual by visiting sweatinfor.science.

“The goal of Sweatin’ for Science is to break barriers in access to STEM education. We are excited to have so many great partners and sponsors on board this year and, with their help, we will be able to reach more young people with our programs and resources this year,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of The Science Fair Foundation BC.

The second annual Fitness ‘FUNdraiser’ held throughout BC and Yukon encourages participants to commit to a month of fun, fitness challenges and peer-to-peer fundraising to benefit youth programming and resources.

Funds raised support education programs and opportunities in thirteen regions across BC and Yukon to nurture, inspire and elevate youth. This includes financial aid opportunities for youth to develop their ideas and/or attend events outside of their home communities and provides mentorship program access to youth so they may better understand their projects.

Over the past 21 years, Science Fair Foundation BC has Set the Pace in the Knowledge Race through community participation with the now retired Science Fair Fun Run. Join the Sweatin’ for Science team in May 2022 as they ‘Get their sweat on’ in both self-directed and programmed fitness challenges. You can register as an individual, a family, group of friends or corporate team.

This year’s programming includes the opportunity to partake in weekly self-directed fitness challenges and live fitness programming with an ‘out of this world’ twist led by fitness experts from across BC and Yukon.

The Sweatin’ for Science event app through partner atlasGO, allows you to sync your favourite fitness tracker or manually enter your workout activities online or through their iOS and Android compatible apps. There is still time to sign up. Participants can join at any time throughout the month, or you can make a donation to the cause by visiting sweatinfor.science.

