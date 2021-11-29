BCLC raising money for Maple Ridge food bank

Mary Robson, executive director of the Friends In Need Food Bank. (The News/files)

The provincial lottery corporation is raising money for the food bank in Maple Ridge.

BCLC has launched a new fundraiser called Love Local BC to support local businesses in the community, while raising money for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Items and gift cards have been purchased from local businesses by the lottery corporation and made available on their Love Local BC fundraising page. When an item is purchased, or a silent-auction item is successfully bid on, the funds are then directed to one of 11 participating food banks.

“We are very grateful to have BCLC as a member of our community,” said Mary Robson, executive director of Friends In Need.

“Corporate sponsorships ensure the continuation of our food bank operations, and we are thankful for the support BCLC has given us over the years,” she noted.

In addition, Love Local BC will enter everyone who purchases a gift card or bids on a silent auction item – successful or not – into a draw for an incredible grand prize: a Parq Vancouver experience worth up to $5,500 that includes a one-night stay in a luxurious suite, generously donated by Parq Vancouver.

Chances Maple Ridge will also be collecting non-perishable food items on behalf of the food bank.

Peter ter Weeme, BCLC’s chief social purpose officer and vice president of player experience, said the fundraiser was developed as a win-win for the greater good.

“We’re proud to support communities, non-profit organizations and local businesses throughout the province as part of this important virtual fundraiser that comes at a such a pivotal time of need here in B.C.,” he added.

Every month, Friends in Need distributes more than 650 hampers to individuals and families in need and supplies to more than 20 community agencies, including its school meal and snack program.

Love Local BC and the donation drive at Chances will run until Dec. 10.

To purchase a gift card, bid on a silent auction item or make a donation go to //trellis.org/love-local-bc.