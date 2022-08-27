The monthly beagle meetup takes place at a different location in the Greater Vancouver area each time. (Wikimedia Commons)

Beagle meetup event to take place at Pitt Meadows park

A monthly event for dog owners will be held at Hoffman Park on Sunday afternoon

Residents of Pitt Meadows and surrounding areas can keep their international dog day (Aug. 26) celebrations going into the weekend by attending the beagle meetup event on Sunday (Aug. 28).

This event is held on the fourth Sunday of every month at a variety of locations around the Greater Vancouver area.

This weekend, beagles and their owners will be gathering at Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows to socialize with one another and enjoy the outdoors.

One participant, Lori, loves that such a group exists for beagle owners like herself.

“I really enjoy chatting with the other beagle owners,” she said. “They’re such an amazing breed, so full of life.”

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 2 pm and will continue until 3 pm.

Attending the event is free, but participants are encouraged to purchase one of the bundles of peanut butter cookies that the event organizers will have for sale for $1. All proceeds will reportedly go towards meetup dues, and donations are accepted.

