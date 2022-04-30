Bear cubs showing up in Maple Ridge, and in social media

Cut photos and videos remind people to remove attractants and keep bears safe

Maple Ridge residents are seeing lots of bears in their neighbourhoods this spring, and photos are showing up in social media.

Silver Valley is an area of the city with a lot of forest interface with subdivisions, and has traditionally been an area where there is a lot of human-bear conflicts.

Nicki Sweet-Olson posted a video of tiny bear cubs on the Silver Valley Neighbourhoods Facebook page.

“Please keep them safe by removing any attractants, slowing down, and letting them enjoy their environment peacefully,” she asked.

The North Shore Black Bear Society posted this video, asking people to please suspend feeding birds until winter.

Local conservationist and wildlife photographer Ross Davies posted a photo of a bear eating grass, advising that if you come across one, “speak to your bear calmly while backing away slowly.”

He shot some video of the bear that can be seen from this link.

The Maple Ridge Black Bear Society Facebook page has numerous videos of bears, both local and from other communities, that can be seen by people who join their private group. The society is resource of information about how to avoid conflicts with bears, and keep them safe. A sample for people who love these animals:

READ ALSO: Salvation Army boutique opens in Maple Ridge where no money is necessary