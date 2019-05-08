Bear just wants to have fun

A black bear was captured by a bird camera Tuesday playing with a tree swing at a residential property in Whonnock, in east Maple Ridge.

While bears can seem friendly at times, the provincial government advises to keep away from them and, if you encounter one, to remain calm.

“Do not try to get closer to it,” says the province on its bears webpage.

“Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.”

The province further advises to keep children close when encountering a bear.

“Stay together. If you are with others, act as a group. Keep children close – pick up and carry small children.

Go indoors. Bring pets indoors if possible.”

Watch the bear until it leaves and ensure it has a clear escape route. After the bear is gone, make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again, says the province.

• Report aggressive or threatening bears: 1- 877-952-7277.



A bear plays with a tree swing in Whonnock. (Contributed)