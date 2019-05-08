Bear just wants to have fun

Captured by bird camera playing with tree swing in east Maple Ridge

A bear plays with a tree swing in Whonnock. (Contributed)

A black bear was captured by a bird camera Tuesday playing with a tree swing at a residential property in Whonnock, in east Maple Ridge.

While bears can seem friendly at times, the provincial government advises to keep away from them and, if you encounter one, to remain calm.

“Do not try to get closer to it,” says the province on its bears webpage.

“Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.”

The province further advises to keep children close when encountering a bear.

“Stay together. If you are with others, act as a group. Keep children close – pick up and carry small children.

Go indoors. Bring pets indoors if possible.”

READ ALSO: Conservation officer warns Maple Ridge residents to be bear aware this spring.

Watch the bear until it leaves and ensure it has a clear escape route. After the bear is gone, make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again, says the province.

• Report aggressive or threatening bears: 1- 877-952-7277.

 


editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A bear plays with a tree swing in Whonnock. (Contributed)

A bear plays with a tree swing in Whonnock. (Contributed)

Previous story
Art studio tour on Mother’s Day

Just Posted

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to Maple Ridge animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

Ramblers sending large squad to Valleys

Maple Ridge thrower Haintz wins senior girls’ aggregate

Bear just wants to have fun

Captured by bird camera playing with tree swing in east Maple Ridge

Updated: Two injured in downtown brawl in Maple Ridge

Both men transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: RCMP ‘confident’ public is safe after threat closes down KPU campuses

All five campuses were evacuated after a threat was made against KPU

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality concerns’

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Most Read