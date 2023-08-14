Bees and Blueberries festival in Pitt Meadows

Richard and Dr. Ron Lin with a beard of bees. (Neil Corbett/The News) Richard Lin first wore a beard of bees when he was just 12. (Neil Corbett/The News) Aryanna Nocon, 9, got a bee face painting. (Neil Corbett/The News) Myvan and Kyan at the Bees and Blueberries festival. (Neil Corbett/The News) Elsa gets the kids up and dancing at the festival. (Neil Corbett/The News) Lo Ottahal of Pitt Meadows gets a ride on a pony. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The first time that his face was crawling with bees, Richard Lin was a pre-teen.

About the 10th time was on Sunday, when the 27-year-old wore a beard of bees for the ninth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival at Dr. Bees Honeyland in Pitt Meadows.

“The first time I did it, I was 12. Dad used to do it,” he said.

His father, the proprietor Dr. Ron Lin, used to put on the beard of bees for publicity, and to show a rare understanding and confidence in bee behaviour. Then Richard, following in those footsteps, asked to do it some 15 years ago.

His dad put the queen bee into a plastic container, and tied it around his neck. A person in a protective suit, used a smoker to make the bees more docile. Then Dr. Bee removed the trays of bees, and literally poured them onto his son.

Richard was nervous that first time. Now the general manager at Dr. Bee, he admits he still is a little, when a swarm of about 10,000 bees starts crawling across his neck and chest, and up onto his face. The sensation is what you would expect.

“It feels very itchy,” he said.

The day before, on Saturday, the swarm went across his entire face.

“It made for some interesting photos.”

READ ALSO: Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge raises best-ever $91,000

Neither day did he get stung, but Richard said it has happened when the swarm is on him. There’s always one bad apple. The key is to remain calm, and remind oneself that bees don’t want to sting.

Then, finally, he jumps high in the air, and as he comes down, the bees are jolted off his body, with just a few still – probably a mere 100 – still clinging.

It is one of the highlights of the weekend, which features entertainment like princesses Moana and Elsa, and other children’s entertainers, and live music.

There were bee tours and educational talks, a blueberry pie eating contest, pony rides and a petting zoo, and a variety of of artisans offering arts and crafts from face painting to small knitted products – including little bees.

The festival aims to underline the vital role that bees play in the ecosystem, and celebrate the summer blueberry harvest.

“Our festival is a celebration of the interconnectedness of nature and the importance of sustainable practices,” said Dr. Ron Lin. “We hope to inspire attendees to appreciate the wonders of bees, the deliciousness of blueberries, and the beauty of our environment.”