The Bees and Blueberries Festival will take place today at Dr. Bee’s Honeyland in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS files)

Bees, Blueberries and Maple Ridge Burrards

Things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

Family festivals, cultural events and sports are on the entertainment calendar in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend.

• Dr. Bee Honeyland in Pitt Meadows is hosting its eighth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival this weekend.

This family event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at 17617 Ford Detour Rd. There will be a blueberry pie eating contest, live entertainment, pony rides, balloon animals, a live beard of bees and more.

Admission is free, and a portion of the store sales will be donated to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

• Saturday is Polynesian Day in Maple Ridge. Join the Spirit of the Pacific Cultural Society and Halau Hula Ka’Uhane o ka Pakipika for a tropical event right in Memorial Peace Park, and enjoy the tastes, sounds and grace of Hawaiian, Tahitian and Maori culture from 4-8 p.m.

• The Haney Farmer’s Market is on at Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, with Chef Karen Curtis demonstrating recipes that feature blueberries starting at noon, and Tom Hammel performing in Cafe Corner. From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• For sports fans, the star-studded Maple Ridge Burrards have a big matchup against the always tough Victoria Shamrocks, in a contest with ramifications for first place in the Western Lacrosse Association as the regular season enters its final weeks. That game goes Sunday at 6 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

 


