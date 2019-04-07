Marlowe Evans.

Being Young: No more ‘Meal Hall’ ice cream

Students living in residence have to pay for a meal plan.

I last discussed the struggles of existing as a concussed teenager.

Now I will be covering a different medical issue: anaphylaxis.

That’s right – I ate peanut butter by accident, and I am very allergic.

At the University of New Brunswick, all students living in residence have to pay for a meal plan. Said meal plan gets you access to all food services on campus: a grill, a Tim Horton’s, and a Quiznos at the student union building, and McConnell Dining Hall.

The latter is lovingly referred to as ‘Meal Hall.’

As someone with severe allergies to all kinds of food (I won’t list everything, but let’s just agree that celery isn’t a common allergy), the chefs at Meal Hall kindly make me my own meals.

I sometimes even get to choose what I get to have cooked for me, which is more than most of my classmates can say. They eat whatever has been prepared for that day.

Now we get to the interesting part of the story: dessert.

The chefs at Meal Hall don’t make me dessert, mostly because I don’t eat dessert often. However, on Monday, I was having a rough morning, so I decided to treat myself to ice cream.

Meal Hall has a constant supply of ice cream, contained in neat little tubs behind a self-serve counter. All the tubs have labels on them, listing the ingredients in the ice cream.

Still, I’m not supposed to eat the ice cream, because of mysterious “traces” of allergens and possible cross-contamination. Has that ever stopped me from eating ice cream at Meal Hall? No. It probably should have.

On Monday, I ate an entire scoop of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, because I didn’t read the label on the tub. I read the label of the other chocolate flavour, which also had nuts. They didn’t usually put out two tubs of the same flavour, so I assumed that it was alright.

It was not.

I had to go to the hospital. I had to use my EpiPen. It wasn’t a fun time.

Any recommendations for other people who suffer from severe allergies? Read the label.

Seriously, even though it’s annoying, definitely read the label. If some really rude peanut manages to sneak into your food, the ER doctor told me the best thing to do is to take two Benadryls, Zantac (which apparently has anti-histamine properties), and your EpiPen. Then report directly to the hospital.

Even though I did everything I was supposed to do, it was still scary. I’d never used an EpiPen before, and I was terrified of it. My boyfriend and my roommate were there, and if it weren’t for them, I definitely wouldn’t have been able to stab myself with it.

However, for those out there who also haven’t used their EpiPens before, it doesn’t hurt as much as a bee sting.

It does hurt the next day, and your leg will twitch a lot, but that’s normal and will go away.

I’ve definitely learned my lesson. No more Meal Hall ice cream (unless it’s the berry cheesecake flavour, no way I’m giving that up), and always read the label.

Hopefully, my tale will help others avoid my mistakes, while also providing a little bit of humour.

Who eats peanut butter by accident when they have anaphylaxis?

Marlowe Evans is a student at the University of New Brunswick from Maple Ridge who writes about youth issues.

Previous story
Langley student stages fundraising basketball tournament to help homeless get shoes

Just Posted

Being Young: No more ‘Meal Hall’ ice cream

Students living in residence have to pay for a meal plan.

TransLink asking feedback on plan for Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Online survey will be important to changes in routes, hours and days of operation

Squash tournament in Maple Ridge Saturday

Players say they need to get back one or two courts they lost

Vote for your favourite photo in city contest

Top 10 finalists chosen in #YourMapleRidge photography contest

New executive director for Haney Farmer’s Market

Market will be back in Memorial Peace Park in May

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

VIDEO: Overtime win helps Vancouver Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory

G-Men lead the semifinal best-of-seven playoff series against Victoria 2-0 after second at home win

Langley student stages fundraising basketball tournament to help homeless get shoes

Organizer moved by the sight of people with ‘nothing that even resembles a sock’

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Rain and thunderstorm in the forecast

Sunny weather returns on Monday in Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Most Read