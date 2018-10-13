Marlowe Evans.

Being Young: Tests are only scary when

Preparing for midterm exams at university.

I had my first midterm.

In high school, final exams were the only tests I had that were heavily weighted, and I had a whole year to learn the material for them.

In university and college, not only are there final exams at the end of each term, but there are midterms, as well.

Even though I’ve only been in school for two months, I’ve got midterms starting up, and I can feel stress starting to build. I know I need to prepare for my midterms (I’m hoping I’m prepared now, seeing as I have already taken my first), but it’s hard to know how best to go about it. How should I study? Where should I study?

While studying for midterms, I’ve observed that everyone has an ideal strategy for studying, and no one’s is quite the same.

There are many factors to take into account– music or no music? Library or study lounge? Snacks or no snacks? I found through a process of trial and error that I like to study in the relative quiet of the Neill House study lounge or up at the Student Union Building, and as for snacks, let me say, Booster Juice is definitely helpful with my homework. My roommate Savannah Moore has a different strategy.

“I like to study in the Harriet Irving Library with a good cup of coffee,” she said.

Making a strategy for studying can take time, but it’s an important process since not everything works for everyone.

Strategies can also be fluid– I used to love listening to music while I studied in high school, and now I like it dead quiet.

Something else I’ve found essential– time management.

I feel that going to school at Thomas Haney really prepared me for studying at university. Some of my friends are struggling to balance their time between lectures and studying because they’ve come from schools where they have classes all day long.

I’ve found that university’s not very different from the self-directed model I’m used to as a Thomas Haney graduate. I’ve got one or two classes a day and long breaks in between. I use my breaks for studying and completing assignments, so in the evenings I’m free to explore Fredericton and enjoy the finer aspects of university life.

Even now, during midterm season, I still feel like I would be much more stressed if I didn’t know how to balance my time between work and play.

When I asked my roommate what she felt was most important about studying for her midterms, she told me: “Take a study break.”

Savannah’s right. According to Oxford Learning, taking study breaks can drastically improve test scores. Breaking is also a part of time management. I’ve been budgeting my time so I can study and then go take a walk with my friends, or go get lunch in town instead of just at meal hall.

Exam time can be stressful for students, so remembering to take breaks is essential not only for success, but also for maintaining a positive relationship with school and learning.

Sitting in the study lounge with my trusty “Mind Over Matcha” Booster Juice and some Bruce’s Market salmon jerky that my parents mailed me from home, I feel very prepared for my midterm. I’ve been studying a little bit every day and I’ve been making sure to take breaks; I’ve been balancing my time, and all in all, I feel like my stress levels aren’t too bad.

Tests are only scary when I let them sneak up on me.

At least, that’s what I’m trying to tell myself.

Marlowe Evans is a student at the University of New Brunswick from Maple Ridge who writes about youth issues.

Previous story
Highest Red Cross honour bestowed upon Pitt Meadows resident

Just Posted

Being Young: Tests are only scary when

Preparing for midterm exams at university.

Fund for Maple Ridge’s Trulsen family still growing

Jr. B Flames donate 50/50 proceeds at Friday’s game.

Becker accuses Dingwall of poor council attendance

Dingwall responds Becker is fudging the numbers, in Pitt Meadows mayoralty campaign

Fire at construction site in Pitt Meadows

Porta-Potty set ablaze.

MacDuff’s Call: Do your research on candidates

They deserve more than ‘garbage chatter’ on social media.

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s union-only construction plan doesn’t benefit communities

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson calls it payoff to NDP supporters

Jay Inslee lowers pressure on Trans Mountain pipeline opposition

Washington governor feels heat at home for oil refinery expansion

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

Most Read