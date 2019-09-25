Being Young: Voting separates us from tyrannical states, defines our democracy

Voter apathy is a growing issue

Pumpkin spice latté season is here! This fall, however, has more to offer than just the usual spooky season delights: Democracy! This October, Canada is holding a federal election.

In a little over a month, we will once again be going back to the polls. Here’s a disclaimer before we go any further: I’m not here to tell you who to vote for. I’m here to tell you to vote.

Since Canada is a representative democracy (we elect people to make decisions for us instead of having the whole country vote on every issue directly), we don’t get many opportunities to directly intervene in our country’s affairs the way we do when a federal election rolls around.

When we vote in a federal election, we pick the people who will be creating our laws and representing us internationally for the next four years. That seems pretty important.

So why do so few of us vote?

“Voter apathy,” as it’s called in my political science classes, is a growing issue.

In the last federal election, voter turnout was more than 60 per cent of the population … and that was the highest voter turnout in recent history. Think of that: every Canadian citizen has a right to vote, to influence how the country is going to be run, and little more than half of us actually go and do it?

Again, I can only ask – why?

It’s actually encoded in law that work can’t be an excuse. Legally, employers cannot dock you pay or keep you at work if it’s voting day and you need to vote.

There is even advance polling for people who really don’t want to leave during a shift. You can even vote by mail if you don’t want to vote in person! The possibilities are endless.

So the real answer to the question of why many people don’t vote isn’t because it’s difficult, or that they don’t have an opportunity: it’s often because we feel like we can’t change anything.

There is a perception that because political parties are big and wide-reaching that there is no way a single person can influence their decisions.

There is also a sense that all political parties are essentially the same, and that electing a new government won’t change anything.

That isn’t necessarily true.

Members of Parliament are our link to the federal government. While some of them may have specific ministerial duties or positions, all of them still have an obligation to represent the interests of their riding: and anyone can talk to them.

Currently, our MP is Dan Ruimy. Not only is Dan Ruimy available to the general public, he’s also available to youth through his Youth Council.

Because federal elections only come every four years, this election marks the first time voting for many young people.

There is something important about voting.

It’s what separates us from tyrannical states and defines our democracy.

Even if you don’t agree with any of the parties, go to the polling station and spoil your ballot. In ancient Athens, it was the duty of citizens to vote and engage with their democracy.

It was their democracy that made them different from the other city-states of their time.

This October, let youth define our democracy and decide what defines our country.

Vote.

Previous story
Untrending: Deep bonds better than shallow ties

Just Posted

Liberal candidate’s election sign vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

School district supports students in climate strike

Organizers expecting large rally in Maple Ridge on Friday

Maple Ridge musician finds Fast Love in large supply

Latest EP released July 30

Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Public invited to all-candidates meetings for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Cops for Cancer arrives in Maple Ridge

Tour de Coast has raised more than $620,000 so far

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Most Read