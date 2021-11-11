Bell to ring for peace in Whonnock on Remembrance Day

Bell Ringing for Peace will take place at Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Whonnock on Thursday, Nov. 11, at dusk. (Special to The News)

At sunset on Remembrance Day, the bell in the tower of Holy Spirit Anglican Church will be peal through the evening air in Whonnock in a plea for peace on Remembrance Day.

The bell will ring 103 times to mark the 103rd anniversary of the end of the First World war.

“It’s just a time of reflection. It’s focused on honouring the sacrifice of war. But the real focus is on a plea for peace,” said event coordinator Jean Davidson.

Bell Ringing for Peace first took place in 2018 and was an initiative that came out of the Royal Canadian Legion, Veterans Affairs, and the Anglican Church, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1.

The Anglican Church in Whonnock has continued with the tradition.

This year Davidson said they are welcoming neighbours to the church, to hear a local story of a family who served during war time, followed by reflective music, and then the bell ringing.

A 17-year-old woman will be ringing the bell for women in combat. Aamir Hussain, the Immam from the Jamia Riyahdhul Jannah Mosque next door, will be ringing the bell for his grandfather who served in the British Army and for everybody else who served.

Davidson is asking people who want to attend the service to arrive for 4:20 p.m. at the church at 27123 River Road in Whonnock.

She would also like those wishing to attend the service inside the church to call in advance, 604-462-7933, so she knows how many people to expect.

Masks must be worn in the church.

People are also welcome to stay in their vehicles in the church parking lot to listen to the ringing of the bell.

The First World War was supposed to be the war to end all wars, said Davidson.

“But we didn’t do a very good job of that over the last century.”

Bell Ringing for Peace is a way to get the message across a little differently, Davidson added.

