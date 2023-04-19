Belle and the Beast coming to a stage in Maple Ridge

Thomas Haney Secondary is putting on the musical Beauty and the Beast. (thsssightlinetheatre Instagram/Special to The News)

It’s a tale as old as time and Thomas Haney Secondary will be putting it on for all to enjoy.

Students are undergoing final rehearsals for the musical, Beauty and the Beast, based on the 1756 book and 1946 film by the same name. Walt Disney Pictures also came out with an animated verion in 1991.

More than 60 students from Grades 8 to 12 will be putting on the show making up the members of both cast and crew.

Beauty and the Beast is the story about a country girl named Belle who dreams of adventure. But when she has to save her father from a castle dungeon, she encounters a beast, who agrees to free her father, only if she agrees to take his place.

The beast is really a prince who was transformed after refusing a beggar woman – who was really an enchantress – refuge from a storm. He will only turn back to a prince if he learns to love another and be loved in return before the last petal drops on an enchanted rose.

“The Thomas Haney Sightlines Theatre production of Beauty and the Beast brings the Broadway production to our very own theatre! Enjoy a night of singing, dancing and a beautifully orchestrated show,” said the theatre group on their website.

The Thomas Haney production will be hitting the stage on Thursday, April 27, at Sightlines Theatre, 23000 116th Ave., Maple Ridge.

Tickets can be purchased at TCBY Yogurt, unit 102, 22308 Lougheed Highway.

The show runs April 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and on April 29 at 2 p.m..

And at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, and 5.

Doors open a half hour before show time.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per student or senior.

For more information go to: thsssightlinetheat.wixsite.com/thsssightlinetheatre.

