Best spots to cool off in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

The two cities have no shortage of wonderful places to escape from the heat

The water feature at Albion sports park is one of many places to cool down this weekend . (The News files)

This years summer will have 14 weekends, so each and every one of them needs to be taken advantage of, especially when there is a bit of sun in the forecast.

Despite most major festivals and gatherings being cancelled due to COVID-19, there is still plenty to do in Maple Ridge/ Pitt Meadows.

From hiking to cycling, patios to picnics, fishing to BMXing, the two cities have plenty of recreation options to keep families busy all season long.

But what do locals do when the sun is a little too oppressive?

Alouette Lake has long been a great spot to cool off on a summer day as seen in this Maple Ridge Museum tweet.

Love this photo of Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Park on a hot summer’s day in 1958. When the weather starts to get too hot, what is your go-to spot to cool down and enjoy the day? Tell us in the comments! (P02677)#mrmuseum #mapleridge #nature #summer pic.twitter.com/Qqq1M1oWCC — Maple Ridge Museum (@MRMArchives) July 3, 2020

The surrounding area has no shortage of terrific water features to escape the sun.

Whonnock Lake, Pitt Lake, Rolley Lake, and Loon Lake are all beautiful, and if residents prefer something a little less rugged, Maple Ridge’s Hammond Outdoor Pool is open on Saturday from 7:30 a.m – 9 p.m, and Sunday from 7:30 a.m to 7 p.m. Just check the schedule online at the city’s website to see when the best time to go would be.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows both have spray parks available for the younger family members who want to have a a little excitement while cooling off too.



