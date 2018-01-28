Beyond the Blues to help the winter blues in Maple Ridge

Older adults have a higher risk for depression and anxiety over the winter months

Sarah Hamid-Balma, with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s B.C. division and provincial coordinator for Beyond the Blues suggests planning ahead for indoor activities or a new hobby to improve mental health during the winter. (THE NEWS files)

Are you suffering from the winter blues and don’t know what to do about it?

The inaugural Beyond the Blues awareness campaign for older adults is being held in Maple Ridge.

Beyond the Blues: Education and Screening Days is a drop-in campaign to educate people about depression, anxiety, mental well-being and mental health problems. It has been held across the province for the past 22 years and this year Maple Ridge will be one of 70 locations hosting the event.

To date the free event has helped 93,000 people with their concerns about their mental health.

“We’ve been hearing a lot from seniors about increasing concerns about anxiety and panic attacks which is very common in all populations, but it is a little different when you get older,” said Heather Treleaven with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network about why they decided to host the event this year.

Less daylight hours and colder temperatures keeping people inside are known to contribute to seasonal depression and anxiety. There maybe also a reluctance to get help and resources, explained Treleaven.

One tip to improving mental health at this time of the year is tweaking your routine. Routines are healthy but some people may benefit from a change of scenery or a better way to deal with bad weather and darker days. Sarah Hamid-Balma, with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s B.C. division and provincial coordinator for Beyond the Blues suggests planning ahead for indoor activities or a new hobby. And if this involves others, even better, she says.

Another tip is planning for outdoor time during daylight hours, like a quick walk with a friend.

Hamid-Balma also says that getting more face-time with people by using social media, texting and video calling to enhance rather than replace face-to-face interactions also contributes to healthier mental well-being.

Finally, drink more water and less caffeine. Water replenishes brain cells, helps with concentration and gives you more energy. Caffeinated drinks tend to dehydrate a person, make them more anxious and reduce the quality and quantity of sleep.

Nadine Jans, founder of Uptomize Coaching, Couselling and Training will be giving a talk about anxiety and panic attacks, what causes them and some simple strategies for coping with them.

There will also be resource referrals for people who want more counselling and in depth help.

“It will be a great contact point for somebody looking for more help,” said Treleaven.

There will be games and giveaways and clinicians will be available to do some basic screening exercises for depression and anxiety.

“So, if people aren’t sure what their areas of concern are, there’s some questions that the clinicians will go through and give you some feedback and some support to take information to your doctor if you would like to get more help,” Treleaven noted.

“It’s just really an introduction to this area of support and finding out what’s available in your community,” she added.

Beyond the Blues takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Maple Ridge Public Library at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd., downtown.

To register contact Heather Treleaven at 604-786-7404.

The free event is drop-in, registration gives organizers a better idea for refreshments.