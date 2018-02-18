BIA hosts lantern festival in Maple Ridge

Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. in the centre court at Haney Place Mall.

Don’t forget to bring your paper lantern to the Maple Ridge Lantern Festival.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is hosting the event, Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. in the centre court at Haney Place Mall.

The DMRBIA hosted a lantern making workshop at the ACT in Maple Ridge on Family Day. Kids are encouraged to bring their lanterns to the upcoming lantern festival parade, or make new ones at the event.

“Enjoy multicultural performances, including Chinese lion dance and lots of other family activities,” said Dipti Chavan, with the DMRBIA.

“Don’t forget to mark the date.”

