Big band concert in Pitt Meadows tonight

Wednesdays bring the Summer Serenade Concert Series

Tonight (July 20), and every Wednesday, in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows there will be big band music and dancing.

Pitt Meadows’ own Bruce James Orchestra and other musical guests will entertain an audience free as part of the Summer Serenade concert series, which runs this month and until Aug. 24.

The Bruce James Orchestra is a 19-piece Big Band that is “Bringing the Best of Big Band” to the Lower-Mainland since 1999.

They perform a variety of big band arrangements from the classic big bands of the 1930’s such as Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Count Basie, through the “crooner” hits of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, to the sultry sounds of Ella Fitzgerald. They also play present day swing classics from artists such as Michael Bublé, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Harry Connick Jr., and even offer some pop and rock hits from artists such as Chicago, Stevie Wonder and Spyro Gyra.

