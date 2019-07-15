Big Chill a hot event in Langley

Flight Museum holds “ask the pilot panel” and demos flights for young pilots over the weekend

Potential pilots found out how to earn their wings over the weekend at the Canadian Flight Museum’s Big Chill event.

An “Ask the Pilot” panel gathered four local aviators who answered questions ranging from “how do I become a pilot,” “what does it cost,” to even airline safety and aviation in general.

Promotions coordinator Carla Deminchuk said that this was the museum’s second attempt at a learning event like this and there will likely be more to come.

“Our second Big Chill did not leave us out in the cold! We were very happy with the turnout [203 guests] and the response. The ice-cream and airplanes are always a real hit, but this year’s addition of the “Ask the Pilot” session was particularly well received,” Deminchuk explained.

Each guest received a free ice-cream treat with their admission, got the chance to explore the museum, and took in the sights and sounds of planes flying overhead.

“It has inspired us to proceed with a future “Careers in Aviation Fair” where we can invite representatives from all facets of the industry: the RCAF, various flight and aircraft technical schools, flight attendants, and NavCanada,” Deminchuk added.

The Big Chill ran from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

