Bigger fireworks show for Pitt Meadows Day

Extra security will be on hand this year.

This year the fireworks budget is $12,000. (files)

This year the Pitt Meadows Day fireworks will be bigger and better than ever.

In the past the budget for the fire works display has been around $8,000. This year the budget is $12,000.

“It’s going to be a bigger show,” said assistant fire chief Brad Perrie with Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue who put on the display every year.

There will be no parking on Airport Way between Harris and Bonson Roads. The road will be blocked to traffic.

Perrie says a good viewing spot to see the show will be on Harris Road right at Airport Way where you can park on the street or from the City Works Yard parking lot.

Otherwise people are encouraged to walk to Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

“There will be somewhere around 25 to 30 private security people out there just making sure things are going well. Help people, disperse the crowd afterwards,” explained Perrie.

Additional lighting has also been installed to help people see after the show.

Perrie is expecting the weather to be great.

“I’ve lived in Pitt Meadows now for almost 30 years. I can only remember a couple of times when it’s rained on Pitt Meadows Day. Which is pretty amazing actually,” he said.