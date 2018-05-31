This year the fireworks budget is $12,000. (files)

Bigger fireworks show for Pitt Meadows Day

Extra security will be on hand this year.

This year the Pitt Meadows Day fireworks will be bigger and better than ever.

In the past the budget for the fire works display has been around $8,000. This year the budget is $12,000.

“It’s going to be a bigger show,” said assistant fire chief Brad Perrie with Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue who put on the display every year.

There will be no parking on Airport Way between Harris and Bonson Roads. The road will be blocked to traffic.

Perrie says a good viewing spot to see the show will be on Harris Road right at Airport Way where you can park on the street or from the City Works Yard parking lot.

Otherwise people are encouraged to walk to Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

Extra security will be on hand this year.

“There will be somewhere around 25 to 30 private security people out there just making sure things are going well. Help people, disperse the crowd afterwards,” explained Perrie.

Additional lighting has also been installed to help people see after the show.

Perrie is expecting the weather to be great.

“I’ve lived in Pitt Meadows now for almost 30 years. I can only remember a couple of times when it’s rained on Pitt Meadows Day. Which is pretty amazing actually,” he said.

Previous story
Fund Run registration still open

Just Posted

Bigger fireworks show for Pitt Meadows Day

Extra security will be on hand this year.

Voters can decide in the fall on new way to elect politicians

Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith led working group on electoral reform

Fund Run registration still open

Participants can register for the Fund Run up until 8:30 a.m. on race day

Maple Ridge man new top cop in Abbotsford

Mike Serr to take over large municipal police force

Pitt Meadows Day all day long

‘No water balloons’ in water fight with fire department, RCMP.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

Crews battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Several streets, including the Georgia Viaduct, were closed

Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Video: A goose on the loose in a baseball stadium equals chaos

Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video

Most Read