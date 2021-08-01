Bike the dike this August in Pitt Meadows

The Bike the Dike month will also allow participants to win prizes through local businesses. (The News files)

The Watershed Watch Salmon Society, along with HUB cycling Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows is organizing their 5th annual bike tour in Pitt Meadows.

The bike tour called “Bike the Dike” will run from Aug. 1 to 31 on unceded Katzie territory.

The society has created a map with points of interest on it to learn about the area while exploring on bikes. Community members will be able to register for the event on eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3lcZqA6. Registration for the event is free and those signed up, will receive the map to get started on the self-guided tour map.

The society is also urging those registered to send a thank you note to the City of Pitt Meadows for upgrading the Pitt Polder Pump Station for safe fish passage.

According to the society, the self-guided route will take riders through the dikes and they will be able to see how important it is to keep the city safe from rising flood waters as well as to ensure that fish can access much needed habitat behind dikes and support continuation of salmon and other species.

“The City rarely gets positive feedback so this is a great time to flood them with emails about how happy we are when they supported fish-friendly flood control and healthy waterways in the community!” says the event description.

Upon completion of the bike tour, the society is encouraging participants to send in their photos to engagement@watershedwatch.ca for a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Each participation who posts their photo to social media with the #bikethedikepittmeadows, will get an extra entry for the draw.

The watershed society has also partnered with Sweet Tooth Creamery at Osprey Village to offer 20 per cent off on one or two scoop ice creams if participants show them their Bike the Dike map.

