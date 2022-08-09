Block party to celebrate Haney in Maple Ridge

The first annual event is being put on by Haney Builders Supplies

Danielle Ryan will be performing at the first annual Haney Block Party. (Danielle Ryan/Brandon Severinski/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge building supply company is inviting the community to celebrate Haney.

Haney Builders Supplies is holding their first annual Haney Block Party, which will feature live music, a beer garden and activities for the whole family.

There will be a Kid’s Zone, games, a classic car show, prizes, and food trucks.

Foamers’ Folly Brewing Company will be hosting a beer garden.

There will also be a building competition and a silent auction to raise money for local charities.

Pitt Meadows country artist Danielle Ryan will be performing along with the group Venus & Mars, and Maple Ridge singer Lauren Webb.

The event will be taking place from 1-7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at 22740 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, entering a classic car, gift baskets for the silent auction or entering a team in the building competition contact Laura Johnson at: laurajohnsonart@shaw.ca.

