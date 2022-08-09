Danielle Ryan will be performing at the first annual Haney Block Party. (Danielle Ryan/Brandon Severinski/Special to The News)

Block party to celebrate Haney in Maple Ridge

The first annual event is being put on by Haney Builders Supplies

A Maple Ridge building supply company is inviting the community to celebrate Haney.

Haney Builders Supplies is holding their first annual Haney Block Party, which will feature live music, a beer garden and activities for the whole family.

There will be a Kid’s Zone, games, a classic car show, prizes, and food trucks.

Foamers’ Folly Brewing Company will be hosting a beer garden.

There will also be a building competition and a silent auction to raise money for local charities.

Pitt Meadows country artist Danielle Ryan will be performing along with the group Venus & Mars, and Maple Ridge singer Lauren Webb.

The event will be taking place from 1-7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at 22740 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, entering a classic car, gift baskets for the silent auction or entering a team in the building competition contact Laura Johnson at: laurajohnsonart@shaw.ca.

Block party to celebrate Haney in Maple Ridge
