Blood drive for Maple Ridge cancer patient

Haley Dustan, 19, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer on June 1. (Special to The News)

When Liz Dustan’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer, the Maple Ridge mother wanted to do something that not only would benefit her loved one but the community at large.

So, she planned a blood drive.

“I work in social services in the community and so I’m like used to helping and doing things and all of a sudden it was like, now we are just at home with this big scary thing,” she explained.

“I just wanted to do something to help me feel a little more grounded and Canadian Blood Services was looking for people, I’ve given blood before, she needed blood, and that is why I decided to do a blood drive.”

“It was something tangible that I thought that I could do,” she continued.

Haley Dustan was diagnosed on June 1 with stage four colon cancer – a shock to the 19-year-old who just finished her first year of psychology at Simon Fraser University, and to her family.

She started experiencing symptoms in January, said her mother, things like bleeding, constipation, lots of pain, and anemia. Haley had been to the hospital emergency room three or four times before she was given a colonoscopy that diagnosed the condition.

Getting the diagnosis was tricky, said her mom.

“She is probably 40 years too young for colon cancer. So the doctors were super shocked, but that’s what it was,” she said.

Haley is now undergoing chemotherapy, five rounds so far, and has had a number of blood transfusions. She has been in and out of hospital since her diagnosis.

Liz noted that doctors are happy with the way Haley is progressing with the treatment.

However, she said, because Haley is stage four, it could mean chemotherapy for life.

The blood drive is not going directly to Haley, noted her mother, but to everyone in need of blood.

So far Haley had needed three units of blood and will possibly need more as she continues her journey.

Liz is hoping that on Friday Oct. 28 people will roll up their sleeves and give to the Canadian Blood Services.

Those interested must sign up with the Canadian Blood Services at blood.ca. Then click on “Partners” and then “Join and existing team” and type in Friends of Haley Dustan or FRIE0104134.

The blood drive will be taking place from 5:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Alliance Church, 20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

