Bloom at the Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge

A new spring event called Bloom at the Albion Community Centre is coming up this Friday, April 21.
This will be a free planting event for families, who can take a ride in a bucket truck, plant herbs, play games, and learn about flora and fauna.
The event will take place from 2:15 to 5 p.m. at the city’s newest community centre located at 24165 104th Ave.
For information contact city staff at culture@mapleridge.ca
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.