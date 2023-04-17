Bloom at the Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge

New spring event for families coming on April 21

A new spring event called Bloom at the Albion Community Centre is coming up this Friday, April 21.

This will be a free planting event for families, who can take a ride in a bucket truck, plant herbs, play games, and learn about flora and fauna.

The event will take place from 2:15 to 5 p.m. at the city’s newest community centre located at 24165 104th Ave.

For information contact city staff at culture@mapleridge.ca

