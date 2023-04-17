Flowers bloom along Lougheed Highway, downtown Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Flowers bloom along Lougheed Highway, downtown Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Bloom at the Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge

New spring event for families coming on April 21

A new spring event called Bloom at the Albion Community Centre is coming up this Friday, April 21.

This will be a free planting event for families, who can take a ride in a bucket truck, plant herbs, play games, and learn about flora and fauna.

The event will take place from 2:15 to 5 p.m. at the city’s newest community centre located at 24165 104th Ave.

For information contact city staff at culture@mapleridge.ca

READ ALSO: Downtown Maple Ridge BIA to hold AGM

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge school wins district reading competition

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadowsspring

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Bounty of spring colour

Just Posted

Flowers bloom along Lougheed Highway, downtown Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Bloom at the Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP have taped off a large area near the southeast entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Body found in Pitt Meadows, homicide investigators called

Maple Ridge’s Janine Johnson was taken by the fragrance and sight of this “beautiful planter” full of hyacinths at Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows recently, during a walk with her family. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bounty of spring colour

Flori Chaykowski is the executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. (Ariane Jaschke/Capture Photography Studio/Special to The News)
Downtown Maple Ridge BIA to hold AGM