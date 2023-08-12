Music on the Wharf features James Buddy Rogers on Monday, Aug. 14. (Maple Ridge Historical Society/Special to The News)

Blues music at the waterfront in Maple Ridge on Monday night

James Buddy Rogers featured in Music on the Wharf

Music on the Wharf returns on Monday night, Aug. 14, with local celebrity James Buddy Rogers.

Rogers, a JUNO award nominated blues musician, will play at the Port Haney Wharf beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The longtime concert series has been happening at the popular Maple Ridge landmark since 1997, and the Maple Ridge Historical Society has chosen four bands or performers to entertain at the Fraser River waterfront.

The last concert of 2023 will feature children’s entertainer Penny Pom Pom on Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The concerts are free to the public, but donations are welcome.

Music on the Wharf features James Buddy Rogers on Monday, Aug. 14. (Maple Ridge Historical Society/Special to The News)
