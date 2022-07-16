Children had a blast building makeshift boats and floating devices and sailing them in the Alouette River at Jerry Sulina Park last weekend, some more elaborate than others. (Special to The News)

Boat builders and sailors in the making

Maple Ridge event gave children a chance to explore nature – up close and personal

What goes into building a boat?

Not as much as one might think.

At least not the boats created by kids at Jerry Sulina Park last weekend, as part of the River Basin Days.

But, the children who did come out, were elated to captain their little vessels along the Alouette River – all the same.

In a monthly rotating public education program hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre, kids were shown how to create nature boats, exploring what kind of objects float, scavenging for building materials, then making and sailing their own boats.

River Basin Days travels to a different location each month around the Fraser River Basin to teach participants about the biodiversity of the watershed, explained FRDC’s Stephen Bruyneel.

He noted the weather was ideal.

The next River Basin Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 at Burnaby’s Barnett Marine Park.

