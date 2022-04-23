A bobcat sits in a tree along Kanaka Creek. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

Bobcat spotted in tree in Maple Ridge

The big cat just wanted to sleep

A Maple Ridge man spotted a big cat as he was biking home from work on Wednesday, April 20.

Ross Davies, education coordinator at the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership, was biking along Kanaka Creek when he spotted something that didn’t quite seem right in a tree.

So he got off his bike, took out his camera, and focused in on the object and discovered a bobcat resting on a branch.

The cat was about 50 metres away from him.

Just after he took his shots of the cat, Davies said, it turned its head and fell asleep.

“You could hear the purring,” he said, adding that the purring was loud.

Bobcats are around, explained Davies, and he said people don’t need to be scared of them – unless you are a rodent.

“I tell people if you are thinking of putting rat poison out, save your money. Let the cats do it for you,” he said.

Davies always has his camera on him and has taken many photos of bears and other wildlife in the area.

“You just never know what you are going to come across.”

