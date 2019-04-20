Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Critter Care Wildlife Society’s 20th anniversary gala set for next Saturday in Langley

By Monique Tamminga/Special to the Langley Advance Times

It took crawling through blackberry bushes and partially climbing a tree, but staff at Critter Care managed to rescue a starving bear cub from Maple Ridge last Wednesday.

“Neighbours could hear the baby crying for at least four days without any mamma bear showing up,” said Critter Care’s Maureen Binnie. “Poor little guy. Something must have happened to his mom because there is no way she would leave him alone to fend for himself.”

The brown bear cub came into Critter Care’s triage centre to be weighed in. He was only eight pounds, said Binnie.

He was sent to wildlife veterinarian Ken Macquiston to get a full check over as all the animals do when first brought to Critter Care, said Binnie.

Critter Care founder Gail Martin will spend her Easter weekend bottle feeding the cub and providing round-the-clock care.

“She loves it and wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Binnie about Martin’s 20 years of dedication to helping B.C.’s wildife.

Once strong enough, the bear will be moved to a large enclosure at Critter Care where it will learn climbing and survival skills and be fed well. The end goal is for the cub to be re-released back to the wild when he is the right weight, likely next spring.

This cub is one of six living at Critter Care rehabilitation centre, the Lower Mainland’s only facility that can take in injured and orphaned wildlife.

This cub’s story is just one of thousands at Critter Care.

Each year, the Langley facility takes in hundreds of wildlife, including fawns, beaver, river otters, raccoons, coyotes, opossums, flying squirrels and even bobcats like Bobbi.

In October, Critter Care got a call that someone had a baby bobcat living in their basement in Burnaby.

Two weeks later another call came in, giving the address of where the bobcat was located.

Critter Care staff rushed to the house and found an emaciated bobcat kitten in a dog kennel.

“The woman acted very nervous, changed her story a few times and said she thought it was a domestic cat,” said Binnie, president of Critter Care Wildlife Society.

When they brought in the kitten, it weighed 3.5 kilograms and was seven weeks old. Now, Bobbi, the bobcat, is showing all the signs and behaviours of a wild cat and is more than ready to be released, said Binnie.

An animal that has stolen the hearts of all the staff, interns and volunteers is Otto, the river otter.

The baby otter was rescued from the wild with a severe injury to its nose. Because of its injury, it needed round the clock care, help with bottles and medication. It also couldn’t be with the other otters which is difficult because they are very social.

RECENT COVERAGE: Critter Care opens its doors

His caregivers worried about his ability to swim, hold his breath and feed given he could only use one nostril. They also worried his injury might ruin his chances of going back to the wild.

After some initial fears of the water were conquered, Otto was swimming and diving just like any otter.

He always showed his determination and now a playful, cheeky side was emerging.

When his nose was beginning to heal, he was introduced to the other otters. His unique character caught the eye of Orchid, the otter, and the two became inseparable. You can see videos of the pair wrestling, swimming and playing together on Critter Care’s Facebook page.

Seeing they were ready to return to the wild, the adorable otters were released together this month.

Now staff, interns and volunteers are slaving away with cleaning and organizing incubators, kennels and cages to be ready to accept this cycle of babies and patients that come with spring and summer.

Critter Care is a non-profit organization that has given thousands of B.C. wildlife a second chance. They are able to do that because of generous donations to the centre and years of support from the community.

One way, you can show your support for Critter Care is by attending their 20th anniversary Black and White gala this Saturday, April 27 at the Cascades Casino and Coast Hotel ballroom.

Guests are expected to enjoy a gourmet dinner, live, and silent auction, as well as amazing speakers and special guests. Wildlife veterinarian Ken Macquiston, who spent years caring for the grizzly bears on Grouse Mountain, will talk about the future for these large bears.

HELP ALWAYS NEEDED

There are still a few tickets left so call today at 604-530-2054 or go to www.crittercarewildlife.org.

 

Previous story
Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Just Posted

Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Critter Care Wildlife Society’s 20th anniversary gala set for next Saturday in Langley

Victoria ‘reviewing options’ for removing convicted councillors

Pitt Meadows lobbied for change after David Murray’s sex assault conviction

Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s wooden robot coming to Maple Ridge in May

Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Stefano Cossalter won the district-level contest.

Along the Fraser: Concerns kokanee smolts left high, dry

Low water level at Alouette Lake due to cold, dry weather.

Parliament Hill 4-20 organizers predict record crowd after legalization

A celebration? Yes, but organizers say concerns remain about the government’s decisions on legalization rollout

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

VIDEO: Giants draw first blood in Western Conference championships

In Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between Vancouver and Spokane, the G-Men emerged triumphant

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Most Read