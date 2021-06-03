BGC Williams Lake staff includes youth outreach worker Dylan McGuire (back from left), youth engagement worker with NOOPA Jo O’Connor, youth engagement worker Mycaela Ryckman, independent living co-ordinator Derek Godin (front from left), manager of club operations Krista Harvey and harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White. The group is welcoming the organization’s, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s, new name, BGC Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Club says it already opens its doors to all kids and teens and its name should reflect that

An iconic Canadian organization founded more than 120 years ago has taken a new, more gender-inclusive turn in 2021.

The Boys and Girls Club of Canada has a new name: BGC Canada.

Traci Anderson, executive director with BGC Kamloops, said the 120-year-old organization opens its doors to all children and teens, and believes its name should reflect that.

“It’s to ensure we are being very inclusive, and non-binary when it comes to boy/girl (pronouns),” said Anderson.

“We are a long-standing organization with a lot of history, so it was not an easy task but one that was very relevant and important to us.”

In a statement, the organization said that removing gender from the name will bring the club into the 21st century.

“Clubs across the country open their doors to all kids and teens and we believe our name should reflect that,” the club said.

 


