Brand new culinary tour explores the sweet and savoury of Maple Ridge

Gratia is one of the eateries on a new culinary tour through Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

A new downtown, walking culinary tour is being launched in Maple Ridge.

In partnership with Chew On This Tasty Tours, the Maple Ridge Tourism Committee and the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association will offer the all-inclusive tours to hidden gems across the city, off the beaten path.

Participants will receive a custom curated itinerary, or “treasure map”, that will lead them to restaurants and eateries through town where they will be treated to exclusive tastings and receive culinary swag to have once the tour is complete.

In addition to the good eats, the tour will send people to the best places to shop in town as well.

The inaugural tour will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will include Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, vice president of the Garibaldi Art Club Deb Carr, tourism committee members Craig Spiers and Derek Bird, and president of the Garibaldi Art Club Diane Spiers.

Chew On this Tasty Tours aims to give participants a “behind the scenes experience” and already offers culinary experiences in Langley, Fort Langley, Surrey, South Surrey, and White Rock.

The next tour open to the public is called Local Gold and will be taking place starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. It costs $99 per adult. Dates are open for the tour throughout December and into the new year.

Every guest will receive $25 worth of coupons to spend at downtown businesses courtesy of the business improvement association which will be given to them in a gift bag at the beginning of each tour.

“We hope to attract people from elsewhere in the region to spend a little more time in Maple Ridge and explore some of our hidden gems and discover what we have to offer,” said City of Maple Ridge tourism coordinator Kathryn Baird.

For more information go to chewonthistastytours.com.

