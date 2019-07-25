Volunteers set up the home arts display for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest with stuffed sheep to go with the theme of the show, Barnyard Mardi Gras. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

British invade Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest

The free fair takes place July 27 and 28.

Get ready for a British Invasion at this year’s Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest.

Saturday afternoon will feature live music from The Day Trippers, a Beatles tribute band, Rod and the Mods, a tribute to Rod Stewart, and March Hare, which will be performing a set called ’60s British Invasion. The evening will be capped off with a celebration of the music by Queen.

Between sets, dancers will perform everything from line dancing, Bhangra, swing and Zumba.

This year the barns at the Albion Fairgrounds will be overflowing with 4H clubs from across B.C. In total, 37 will be take part in the fair.

“I think there is one dairy club in B.C. that has three members. That’s the only club that’s not coming,” said Lorraine Bates, executive director of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Agriculture Association, adding that there are so many dairy cows, 16 had to be put in the beef barn.

“We’ve got the biggest swine show for sure in B.C., the biggest dairy show. The goats are up from last year,” continued Bates.

READ MORE: Thousands enjoy the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on the weekend

Country Fest was one of 15 fairs across the province chosen for the Ministry of Agriculture’s Buy B.C. promotion, in which participants are given passports and have to answer questions as they find 12 stations set up at the fairgrounds to win prizes.

The lumberjack show is back this year, a throwback to the history of the festival. And two tents will be set up for seniors who attend the event with a clear view of the lumberjack show.

There will be a 4H tractor show with six antique tractors on display.

RELATED: Award for Maple Ridge’s Country Fest volunteer

There will also be a blueberry eating pie contest each day at the fair.

“Sixty pies are ordered,” said Bates.

This year, the sheep shearer will be positioned right next to the tent housing the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners to demonstrate the whole process of making wool into yarn. And the Ridge Meadows Quilters will be working on a community engagement quilt.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association was formed on June 15, 1901 and Country Fest was born to promote and educate the public about the importance of agriculture.

The free fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 27 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

 

