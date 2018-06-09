A wide variety of items are for sale at the community garage sale event.

Burnett Fellowship hosts car boot sale Saturday

Proceeds feeding children through Maple Ridge’s Stafish Pack program

The Burnett Fellowship Church is hosting its third annual Car Boot Sale on Saturday, and all proceeds will go toward feeding kids through the Starfish Pack program.

A car boot sale is where vendors bring all of their household items they would like to get rid of and sell them from the church parking lot, instead of planning their own yard sale or garage sale.

There will also be lots of food available, including a pancake breakfast, barbecue lunch as well as a bake sale, cake walk and candy shop. All proceeds will go to the Starfish Pack Program.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at 20639 123rd Ave., and it is free to browse.

The Starfish Pack Program sees 77 children in eight different schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district bring home food from school for the weekend, and has expanded to the summer months. A lot of funds are needed, because one pack for an entire year costs $525.

It is sponsored by the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club, Save On Foods, The Maple Ridge News, Unitex, The Friends In Need Food Bank and Burnett Fellowship.

To donate see starfishpack.com

 

There are lots of toys and things for kids at the car boot sale.

There is a pancake breakfast, barbecue and bake sale.

Trying on a new hat.

