Call put out for vendors for Christmas Craft Fair

Christmas Craft fair is organized by the CLA in Maple Ridge. (Christmas Craft Fair Facebook/Special to The News)

A Christmas craft fair, organized by the Christian Life Assembly (CLA) in Maple Ridge, is looking for vendors for this year’s in-person event.

The craft fair, organized by CLA will be held this year on Dec. 4 and will be both, indoors as well as outdoors, said Damali Adomi of the Maple Ridge Craft Fair team. Last year, the event was hosted virtually due to COVID restrictions however this year, the event will be in person at 11756 232 St. Maple Ridge.

“In a way it’s not actually not the first time. We did plan a fair last year but because of changing Covid restrictions we had to pivot and so it ended up being an online fair. So this is our first in person event,” Adomi said.

The event is still looking for a few vendors for the event in specific categories such as clother or sewn items, jewellery, flowers, knitting etc. and could fill the form to register: https://forms.gle/m4LqErFjx6f34qpB9.

On the day of the event, there’ll be live music, raffles, a guest appearance by Santa and the CLA is also hoping to have a couple food trucks.

“We really want this to be a family-oriented community event, and a way of supporting our local crafters and entrepreneurs, many of whom have had a tough year,” said Adomi.

Entry for the event is free and the organizers will be collecting donations for the food bank and gently used blankets.

