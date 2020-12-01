Calling all photographers for Pitt Meadows juried exhibition

Show will run Feb. 6 to Mar. 28 at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is putting out a call for photographers to submit their work for a show in January.

Photographers can be amateur or professional and can submit up to two images for each of six themes that will be juried including: landscapes; black and white; reflections; street; people; and forgotten objects.

The show will be both in-person and virtual.

Images that are selected for the show must be professionally printed, mounted and framed, with hanging hardware and the photographer will be given two weeks, until the week of Jan. 26, to get this done.

Final print size, including frame will be no more than 24 x 20 inches, to allow space for multiple pieces in the exhibition.

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 7 and photographers will be contacted no later than Jan. 13 if their photographs were selected.

The show will run from Feb. 6 to Mar. 28.

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery supports local and regional artists and accepts submissions on an ongoing basis for its six annual exhibits and dedicated gallery shop.

For more information or for an art gallery application go to pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage.



