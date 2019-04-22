Calling all Ridge Meadows seniors with talent

Video auditions are being accepted until June 15

Last year’s Ridge Meadows Got Talent judges included former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin, former councillor Corisa Bell, Susan M. Chambers and Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy. (Contributed)

For the first time in its 10 year history, Ridge Meadows Got Talent will have a seniors category.

The new category will be for those 55 and older who feel they can sing, dance or perform their way to a coveted spot on the Canada Day stage.

The new category will cost $300 to enter, providing cash awards to the first-, second- and third-place finishers.

Six to eight gifts from sponsors are also being sought for entrants.

Heather Treleaven, with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie Seniors Network, got in touch with Phil Ransom, organizer of Ridge Meadows Got Talent, and encouraged him to add the category.

There are two other age categories for the talent competition: youth ages 10 to 18; and adult ages 19 to 55.

Ridge Meadows Got Talent takes place on June 29 in Memorial Peace Park and will also feature a special half-time appearance at 12:30 p.m. by past winner Noah Poirier of the band The Basement Sweets.

More than 20 acts are expected to take part in this year’s event.

Past performers have included uni-cyclists, dancers, Cirque du Soleil understudies and a magician.

Ransom has yet to see a juggler.

Video auditions are being accepted until June 15 and should include a bio that can be submitted to ridgemeadowsgottalent@gmail.com.

Ransom and two others will judge the videos and pick eight in each category to perform at the Got Talent event.

The winners of each category will get to perform a second time on Canada Day.

A smokie dog fundraiser for the new category will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Haney Builders’ Supplies, 22740 Dewdney Trunk Road, on May 4.



