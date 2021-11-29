Campaign kicking off to show doctors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows the community cares

The Division of Family Practice want residents to share notes of appreciation

Doctors are involved in peoples entire lives from birth until death.

They listen to their patients problems and diagnose health issues as best they can to make sure we live the healthiest lives possible.

This holiday season the Division of Family Practice wants residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to show doctors in the community that they are appreciated.

From Friday Nov. 26 to Wednesday Dec. 22 the division is asking residents in both communities to share a gratitude note about a local doctor on the division’s Facebook page.

The comments will then be printed out on cards and hand delivered to the doctors so that they know how much their care is appreciated.

“From stitching you child’s finger at 3:00 a.m., to delivering your babies, to taking care of our seniors, to advocating for more mental health and substance use patient services for our community, our doctors go out of their way to ensure you have the care you need. And when COVID-19 hit, they helped make sure that care didn’t stop by switching to virtual care and keeping their doors open,” noted Treena Innes, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice.

About six years ago the division launched a similar campaign called I Heart my GP.

This new campaign is different, said Innes, in that it includes hospital-based doctors and urgent care doctors – not just family doctors.

Thank you notes for all Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows doctors will be accepted including: family doctors, emergency room doctors, walk-in doctors, and urgent care doctors. There are about 100 doctors working in all those areas combined.

“The last year and a half have been extremely difficult for our doctors and we are hoping to brighten their day this holidays season through the gift of appreciation,” said Innes.

For more information, contact Jackie Amsden, communication manager with the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice at jamsden@divisionsbc.ca.

To send a virtual thank you note to a doctor go to facebook.com/RMDFP.