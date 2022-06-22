Canada day fireworks prohibited in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

No fireworks are allowed in the cities of Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows. (City of Maple Ridge/Facebook)

The sale and use of fireworks in the Cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are prohibited.

That is the message the fire departments in both municipalities want to get across to residents in the lead up to Canada Day celebrations.

Maple Ridge fire chief Michael Van Dop noted that fines range from $500 to $1,000 for the inappropriate use of fireworks.

He said residents can apply to the fire department for a fireworks permit – but it is an involved process.

In addition to having liability insurance, a fire safety plan, an qualified fireworks handler with a Natural Resources Canada pyrotechnics supervisor certification, the fire department also requires three weeks in order to process an application.

“While it is not impossible to have a permit, there’s quite a list of requirements that you need to demonstrate in order to be issued one,” explained Van Dop. “We do issue them from time to time but they are usually for larger scale events that are organized by organizations.”

Like Celebrate the Night in October, he noted, when fireworks are set off from the roof of the ACT Arts Centre in the middle of town.

The intent of the permit is not for neighbours to set off fireworks in their driveway.

David Biggin, deputy fire chief for the City of Pitt Meadows, noted that not only are fireworks not permitted in Pitt Meadows, but neither is any backyard burning.

“There’s no burning of any solid fuels in an outdoor firepit of any kind. Only propane firepits are permitted in the City of Pitt Meadows and fireworks, always, year round, they are regulated as a pyrotechnic device. Unless you are a certified professional, a licensed professional, you are not allowed to expel fireworks,” he said.

Fines in Pitt Meadows range from $200 for discharging fireworks to $1,000 for the sale of fireworks or for providing fireworks for the purpose of a display.

“There are also provisions for fines and cost recovery associated with the response of fire department staff and equipment that may amount to $10,000,” added Biggin.

Both cities will be responding to fireworks complaints and residents who are concerned can call their non-emergency line which is 604-463-5880 in Maple Ridge and 604-465-2401 in Pitt Meadows.

Van Dop noted that his department has seen homes destroyed by fire because of the inappropriate discharge of fireworks.

“The bylaw speaks to that risk and that is why we limit the unrestricted use of fireworks,” he said.

“We want everybody to have a very safe and happy Canada Day and that involves celebrating appropriately,” added the fire chief.