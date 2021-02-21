Cancer diagnosis reconnects Cariboo-area man with old friends, brings outpouring of support

Dan Franklin was planning to work as a horse therapist in his semi-retirement. (Photo submitted)Dan Franklin was planning to work as a horse therapist in his semi-retirement. (Photo submitted)
Dan Franklin’s friends have rallied to help him feed his horses after word got out he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. (Photo submitted)Dan Franklin’s friends have rallied to help him feed his horses after word got out he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. (Photo submitted)

A Cariboo-area man battling terminal cancer and struggling to keep his 12 horses has seen friends rally to support him.

Dan Franklin said the cancer diagnosis in October 2020 has reconnected him with people he has not been in touch with for more than 30 years, including someone he was in elementary school with.

“It’s brought them to my doorstep asking how they can help,” Franklin said from his home at the Misty Meadow Ranch on Horsefly Road.

Franklin, 66, who has two grown sons in Williams Lake and a 12-year-old daughter, worked in the mining industry locally for more than 30 years and upon his semi-retirement planned on being a horse therapist, something he’s done for decades in the Cariboo and as far away as England, Switzerland and South Africa where he said he worked with special needs children.

It’s always been easy for him to sort out troubled horses, he said, noting horses have a language all of their own.

Adopted when he was five weeks old by a couple in Maple Ridge who raised him, Franklin said he was introduced to horses while doing a paper route.

One of his customers had Pine Crest Farms and when the man saw Franklin looking at his horses through the fence, he invited him to take a closer look and then hired him to clean the stables on Saturdays.

“He was instrumental in my involvement with horses,” Franklin recalled.

Friends have started a GoFundme for Franklin to help raise enough to pay for hay until later in the spring when he hopes to sell some of the horses.

Franklin said the horses have been a great comfort to him since his diagnosis.

“I have my horses that are guiding me and my own intuition.”

Read More: Williams Lake rallies for adopted cat


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

horseWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge Secondary culinary teacher offers free online lesson

Just Posted

Dan Franklin was planning to work as a horse therapist in his semi-retirement. (Photo submitted)
Cancer diagnosis reconnects Cariboo-area man with old friends, brings outpouring of support

In October 2020 Dan Franklin learned he had prostate cancer

Chef Trevor Randle is excited to promote cooking with local ingredients. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary culinary teacher offers free online lesson

Chef Trevor Randle will hold free cook-along as part of Canada’s Agricultural Day

Greg Stuart captured a silhouette of the Golden Ears Bridge from Emmeline Mohun Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Maple Ridge park offers stunning river vistas

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A local resident is encouraging others to support changes in harm reduction strategy to benefit people on drugs and the community in general. (Black Press file photo)
LETTER: Maple Ridge businesses should support legalization and regulation of hard drugs

Crime and other social ills in the community stems from drug users having to secure supply.

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 21

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents’ user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Most Read