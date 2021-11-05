Canucks to wear jerseys designed by Pitt Meadows artist for Diwali

Jerseys will be worn during warm up at Friday Nov. 5 game

Pitt Meadows artist Jag Nagra designed the warm up jersey for the Vancouver Canucks in celebration of Diwali. (Vancouver #Canucks/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows graphic design artist will have her work featured on the Vancouver Canuck’s warm up jerseys before Friday night’s game in celebration of Diwali.

The colourful design by Jag Nagra has received rave reviews online.

All in the details.

Amazing work by the talented @jagnagra_ 👏 pic.twitter.com/LpwOt6f9KH — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 5, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan tweeted, “These are going to look great!”

Actor Seth Rogen has even offered the artist to trade a vase for one of the jerseys.

Jag Nagra studied graphic design at the Art Institute of Vancouver.

Will trade a vase for one of these! (Size large? Can only be bought in person in Vancouver) https://t.co/UHEC4KfGG3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 5, 2021

In a video online she explained that when she first started drawing, she opened Illustrator on the computer and began a 365 day project to teach herself how to draw.

Now her clients include the Vancouver Canucks, Tim Hortons, and Microsoft.

Meet warmup jersey designer and local South Asian artist, Jag Nagra! Jag created tonight's colourful jersey to represent her culture and the festivities of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/dHSJRiwA2v — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 5, 2021

She is also the director of the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective.

This is the Vancouver Canucks fifth annual Diwali night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena for the Nov. 5 game against the Nashville Predators.

