Barry Waterman has organized a Car Boot Sale at Burnett Fellowship Church for the past three years. (THE NEWS/files)

Car Boot Sale for Starfish packs in Maple Ridge

The third annual sale takes place at Burnett Fellowship Church on June 9

The Starfish Backpack program has expanded to provide food to needy children over the summer months.

During the school year the Meadowridge Rotary Club supplies special backpacks that are filled with enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, plus snacks on weekends packed by volunteers at Burnett Fellowship Church before being delivered to the participating schools.

Currently the program provides 77 backpacks per week. But those supplies will stop at the end of June when the school year ends.

So, the rotary club in partnership with the Friends In Need Food Bank are going to follow up with children already registered for the packs so they still have food during the summer months.

“Hunger doesn’t stop,” said Ineke Boekhorst, past president of the Meadowridge Rotary Club.

“We connected with the schools and the schools are connecting with the parents of the children that are receiving the backpacks so that they can pickup food packages weekly from certain locations,” she explained.

Meadowridge Rotary launched the Starfish Backpack project in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at the end of September, 2016.

Each backpack costs $525 that covers one student for the entire school year.

“We continuously have to fundraise to be able to continue in September,” said Boekhorst.

Burnett Fellowship Church is hosting the third annual Carboot Sale on June 9 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 20639 123 Ave. in Maple Ridge. A Car Boot Sale is where household items are sold them from the trunk of a vehicle, much like a garage sale but in a parking lot.

There will also be lots of food available including a pancake breakfast and BBQ lunch as well as a bake sale, cake walk and candy shop. All proceeds will go to the Starfish Pack Program.

For more information go to starfishpack.com/meadowridge/.

Previous story
Seniors Week packed with things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Car Boot Sale for Starfish packs in Maple Ridge

The third annual sale takes place at Burnett Fellowship Church on June 9

Seniors Week packed with things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seniors Week runs June 3 to 9

Hundreds raise money for hospital in Maple Ridge

The Fund Run took place Sunday morning at Fairview elementary

Air cadets celebrate 64th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

There were drill, band and first aid demonstrations at 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets ceremonial review

Untrending: Losing our ability to ‘moodle’

What is our time worth?

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Most Read