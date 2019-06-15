Car Free Day and more on Father’s Day

Things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

Maggie Coles-Lyster during Maggie leading the pack at Race The Ridge Town Core Criterium. This year the race will run alongside Car Free Day in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS files)

After breakfast in bed and some genuine Father’s Day pampering for Dad this Sunday, you can take him out for a good time, as highlighted in our regular “Things to Do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows” weekend feature.

Car Free Day

On Sunday, Maple Ridge is getting its own main street festival with Car Free Day. Downtown will be closed to vehicles but there will be lots going on – a craft beer tent, live music, food trucks, a vendor market, vintage vehicles, an electric car display and more. It will run from noon until 6 p.m.

The event is combined with the local Race The Ridge bike race, with its annual town core criterium that runs on a loop that goes through Memorial Peace Park, and down McIntosh Avenue to 223rd Street.

Fish Release

Also on Sunday, for outdoorsy dads, the Alouette River Management Society is hosting a Father’s Day Fish Release on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Maple Ridge Park on 232nd Avenue.

They will release 5,000 chinook salmon into the river, while raising awareness about this fish and the pressures they face.

Model railway

Valleyfair Mall is also promoting its Father’s Day display on Saturday and Sunday by the Vancouver Train Gang Model Railroad.

Broadway musicals

On Saturday, Specc-tacular Productions Theatre Group presents Out of the Hat, a review of Broadway musicals from the past 40 years. There are tickets online or at the door, at Open Door Church (11391 Dartford St.) to see local talent perform medleys, with shows on Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Join the paddling club

The Pitt Meadows Paddling Club is hosting an open house on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at 14411 Harris Rd. at the Silver Bridge. They welcome everyone to try out kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, dragon boats and voyageur canoes, and have a barbecued hot dog. See www.pmpc.ca



