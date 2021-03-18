All proceeds from a Maple Ridge Lions Club fundraiser on Sunday will be going to a local family in need. (The Maple Ridge Lions Club/Special to The News)

Car rally in Maple Ridge for those in need

Lions Club holds non-timed rally where participants stay in their vehicles

The Maple Ridge Lions Club is holding a car rally to raise money for those in need in the community.

The event is a non-timed, touchless rally where vehicles navigate a fun course, test their GPS skills and answer questions at each check point.

Everyone is to stay in their vehicles.

The course takes about one-and-a-half hours to complete.

Participants can register for two minute intervals from 9 a.m. until noon for the Sunday, March 21 event at the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds.

“Plenty of starting times still are available,” said Lions Club president Stephen Colwill.

The Maple Ridge Lions Club is a group of individuals who volunteer their time to serve the local community and the world at large. The local club was chartered in May, 1944, and are part of Lions Club International, which has been around since 1917.

First prize is $250 cash. Second prize is four one-day passes to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park worth about $220. Third prize is a $100 gift basket from Bosley’s Pet Valu.

To register, email mapleridgelionsclub@shaw.ca with your name and preferred starting time.

The entry fee is $50 per vehicle.

Don’t forget to bring your smartphone.

For more information go to mapleridgelionsclub.org.

