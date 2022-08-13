Carboot sale held in Maple Ridge on Saturday

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is hosting its annual car boot sale today.
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store parking lot, located at 12011 224th Street.
The association said the popular market is filled with almost 40 vendors offering garage sale items, vintage treasures and direct sale items.
Jay McKai was there with treasured silver from four generations of his family, and there was a wide variety of items including fishing rods and tackle, Christmas wreaths, gently used puzzles and toys, clothing and more.
Blenz Coffee is on site with a pop-up coffee shop, and there is live music by the local duo Hot Mess.
The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA also runs a regular lunchtime concert series every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Memorial Peace Park through the month of August.
Music is performed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Tuesday will see Kylene and guest.
For more information see downtownmapleridge.ca
