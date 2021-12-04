Card writers needed to spread joy to isolated Maple Ridge seniors this holiday season

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is looking for card writers for community card project

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is looking for participants to take part in a community card project to bring joy and cheer to those living alone this holiday season.

The foundation has partnered with the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network and are now looking for people in the community to write Christmas cards for the Season of Giving Community Card Project to isolated seniors in Maple Ridge.

To sign up all participants need to do is simply send their full name and address to hohoho@mrcf.ca by the end of the day on Dec. 6.

Then between Dec 7-10 they will receive the names of up to six others to send holiday cards to.

Up to two of the names they will receive will be others that are participating in the project. The remaining three to four names will be seniors in need recommended by partner organizations serving seniors.

Last year 135 people took part in the project.

The foundation is hoping that by giving an hour of time, the festive spirit of the holidays can be shared with isolated seniors.

